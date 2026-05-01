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Patricia Young

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Key details

  • Job title: Global Vice Chair IP Practice
  • Firm: Latham & Watkins
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Ex-Palantir staff can work at new rival but must not 'poach' more
Ex-Palantir staff can work at new rival but must not 'poach' more
Latham & Watkins
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements




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