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Anthony Sammi

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Global Vice Chair Technology Industry Group
  • Firm: Latham & Watkins
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Ex-Palantir staff can work at new rival but must not 'poach' more
Ex-Palantir staff can work at new rival but must not 'poach' more
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