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Lloyd Lane

Lloyd-Lane

Key details

  • Job title: Director IP
  • Firm: Freeths
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Copyright, Patents, Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level


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Understanding decisions on originality and artistic craftsmanship
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