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Leaders 2026
Lloyd Lane
Lloyd Lane
Key details
Job title:
Director IP
Firm:
Freeths
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Copyright, Patents, Trademarks
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
Understanding decisions on originality and artistic craftsmanship
Freeths appoints patents director
Timing it right: When to raise issues in an IP dispute
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profile
Kishan Pattni
Director IP
Freeths
profile
Simon Barker
Partner, Head of IP
Freeths
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