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Kelly Yao

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Key details

  • Job title: Founder and Managing Partner
  • Firm: China Pat Intellectual Property Office
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: China PRC Patents 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Guiding lights: China’s top IP firms and practitioners
Guiding lights: China’s top IP firms and practitioners
China PAT Intellectual Property Office
Guiding lights: China’s top IP firms and practitioners




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