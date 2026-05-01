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Leaders 2026
Chunguang Hu
Chunguang Hu
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Jurisdiction:
China
Services:
Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
China PRC Patents 2025:Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
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Guiding lights: China’s top IP firms and practitioners
China PAT Intellectual Property Office
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