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Leaders 2026
Julius Stobbs
Julius Stobbs
Key details
Job title:
Founder
Firm:
Stobbs IP
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Outstanding
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
Breaking the mould: Julius Stobbs on authenticity
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profile
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IA Director
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Louise Goodsell
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Daniel Hardman-Smart
IA Director
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