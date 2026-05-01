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Leaders 2026
Chris Hawkes
Chris Hawkes
Key details
Job title:
IA Director
Firm:
Stobbs IP
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks, Copyright
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025:Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
Aldi toasts ‘clear-cut’ win in lemon cider trademark quarrel
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
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profile
Martin Schwimmer
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Louise Goodsell
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Daniel Hardman-Smart
IA Director
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profile
J. Scott Evans
Founding Partner US
Stobbs IP
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