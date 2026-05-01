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John Linneker

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Stripe out: Adidas’ appeal in Thom Browne dispute is a lesson in precision
Stripe out: Adidas’ appeal in Thom Browne dispute is a lesson in precision
Global licence can be FRAND, English Court of Appeal confirms
Osborne Clarke hires Brazell from Bird & Bird




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Richard May
Partner   Osborne Clarke  
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Jasmine Lalli
Associate   Osborne Clarke  
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Arty Rajendra
Partner, Head of IP Disputes UK   Osborne Clarke  




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