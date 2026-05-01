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Leaders 2026
Jan Rether
Jan Rether
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Mewburn Ellis
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
A quantum leap? UK’s ‘commercialisation skills centre’ plays key role in tech ambition
Draft Brexit agreement confirms future of IP rights in UK
Former CITMA president joins Mewburn Ellis
More leaders
profile
Fran Salisbury
Partner
Mewburn Ellis
profile
Elizabeth Dale
IP Director
Mewburn Ellis
profile
Claire Evans
Senior Associate
Mewburn Ellis
profile
Andy King
Partner, Head of Trademarks, Member of Management Board
Mewburn Ellis
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