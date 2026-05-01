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James (Jim) Davis

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Key details

  • Job title: Of Counsel
  • Firm: Morgan Lewis & Bockius
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Level:Mid-Level


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Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius




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Colin Heideman
Partner   Morgan Lewis & Bockius  




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