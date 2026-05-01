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Holiday Banta

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Ice Miller
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Trademarks: Notable
  • Level:Senior-level


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Clearinghouse Offers Trademark Advice to Those in Need
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Ice Miller welcomes counsel in Indiana




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