Subscribe
18 May 2019Shyla Jones

Clearinghouse Offers Trademark Advice to Those in Need

What is the Pro Bono Trademark Clearinghouse?

INTA began rolling out the Pro Bono Trademark Clearinghouse pilot program in July 2017, following several years of work by members of INTA's Pro Bono Committee.

The Clearinghouse matches an individual, small business, or nonprofit in the U.S. in need of free trademark advice with a qualified trademark attorney. The only criteria are that the potential client has a genuine financial need and has an actual trademark issue.

The test project has gone very well so far, and we hope soon to open it up to anyone involved in INTA who's interested in doing pro bono trademark work. We also aim to extend the program beyond the United States, probably starting with Latin America.

What kind of clients are using the Clearinghouse?

We have had more than 400 applicants so far. Most of them are individuals who are starting a small business and looking to protect their name, or to get on the Amazon Marketplace, which recently started requiring sellers to have a registered trademark. We also have some people apply once they have had a refusal from the Trademark Office and need advice on how to deal with that.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown