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Leaders 2026
Griffin Barnett
Griffin Barnett
Key details
Job title:
Of Counsel
Firm:
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Trademarks, Copyright
Type:
Contentious
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
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Anita Polott
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Colin Heideman
Partner
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
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