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Bill Barber

BillBarber-square

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Pirkey Barber
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Trademarks 2025: Hall of Fame
  • Level:Senior-level


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Five firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s USA Trademarks Rankings
Five firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s USA Trademarks Rankings
Pirkey Barber




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