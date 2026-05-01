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Barry Cohen

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Trademarks 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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Leading US trademark firms and lawyers recognised in new national rankings
Leading US trademark firms and lawyers recognised in new national rankings
Leading US trademark firms and lawyers recognised in new national rankings
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld




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