Request Trial

Astor Heaven

AstorHeaven-square

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Crowell & Moring
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Notable
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Pillsbury bags first-chair litigator and inventor with ‘business acumen’
Pillsbury bags first-chair litigator and inventor with ‘business acumen’
SCOTUS flinches at ‘extremes’ in Warhol ‘Prince’ case
Crowell & Moring adds to IP team




More leaders

profile
Valerie Goo
Partner   Crowell & Moring  
profile
Emily Kappers
Counsel   Crowell & Moring  
profile
Mark Klapow
Partner   Crowell & Moring  
profile
Kent Goss
Partner   Crowell & Moring  




More features

IP at the heart of UK growth agenda, says minister
John Squires gears up USPTO for deepfakes era
San Diego to host INTA 2027
‘A little fire makes our brand sing’: Virgin’s GC on protecting the unpredictable