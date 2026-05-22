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Leaders 2026
Judy He
Judy He
Key details
Job title:
Counsel
Firm:
Crowell & Moring
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Patents, Trade Secrets
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
WIPR Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Level:
Mid-level
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