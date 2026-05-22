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Judy He

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Key details

  • Job title: Counsel
  • Firm: Crowell & Moring
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Patents, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: WIPR Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
  • Level:Mid-level


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