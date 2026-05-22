Andrew Sim
Key details
- Job title: Heads of IP Enforcement and Litigation (Hong Kong)
- Firm: Baker McKenzie
- Jurisdiction: Hong Kong
- Services: Patents, Trade Secrets
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
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Founder, Baker McKenzie Machine Learning Baker McKenzie Danielle Benecke is the founder and global head of Baker McKenzie's Machine Learning practice.
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Partner, Co-Chair Global IP, Technology and Data Practice Group, Head Swiss IP, Technology and Data Baker McKenzie