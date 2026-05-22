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Andrew Sim

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Key details

  • Job title: Heads of IP Enforcement and Litigation (Hong Kong)
  • Firm: Baker McKenzie
  • Jurisdiction: Hong Kong
  • Services: Patents, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


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