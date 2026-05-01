Ruby Chan
Key details
- Job title: Partner
- Firm: Baker McKenzie
- Jurisdiction: Hong Kong
- Services: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious
- Rationale: China International Trademarks 2025: Outstanding
- Level:Senior-level
More leaders
Diversity
Founder, Baker McKenzie Machine Learning Baker McKenzie Danielle Benecke is the founder and global head of Baker McKenzie's Machine Learning practice.
profile
Partner, Co-Chair Global IP, Technology and Data Practice Group, Head Swiss IP, Technology and Data Baker McKenzie