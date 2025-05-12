Subscribe

Steve Waine

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Murgitroyd merges with UDL Intellectual property
Murgitroyd merges with UDL Intellectual property
Murgitroyd




More leaders

profile
Dewdney Drew
Director – Trademarks   Murgitroyd  
profile
Eleanor Coates
Director, Trade Marks   Murgitroyd  
profile
Anne Bashir
Director, Trade Marks   Murgitroyd  
profile
Catherine Bonner
Director - Patents   Murgitroyd  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test