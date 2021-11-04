Murgitroyd merges with UDL Intellectual property

Global IP firm Murgitroyd has continued its international expansion strategy with the acquisition of UK-based UDL Intellectual Property.

This acquisition comes shortly after Murgitroyd announced that it had acquired Ireland’s Hanna Moore + Curley in September.

All 80 UDL staff, including twelve partners, will be integrated into Murgitroyd, bringing the total headcount to 440 employees—creating one of the largest practices in the UK and Europe.

Gordon Stark, CEO of Murgitroyd said: “This is a significant step forward in enhancing the scale and reach of Murgitroyd in the UK and strengthens our overall presence in Europe.

“UDL has an excellent reputation for advising innovative companies and its focus on legal excellence, deep sector knowledge and strategically focused, pragmatic advice will complement Murgitroyd’s client-centred approach.

“Like Murgitroyd, UDL’s people are at the heart of its business and our strong cultural alignment will ensure that the teams are stronger together, creating a more compelling and attractive client offering.”

UDL was founded over 100 years ago and is headquartered in Leeds with offices in Bristol, Cardiff, London, Milton Keynes and Newcastle. It represents clients before the UK and European intellectual property offices.

Neil Pawlyn and Alison Simpson, managing partners from UDL said: “Joining forces with a company as passionate as we are about innovation and client success is what takes UDL Intellectual Property into the next chapter of our story, within Murgitroyd.”

International consolidation

The merger is the latest in an ongoing consolidation of legal services, which has seen some of the largest firms absorbing specialist IP offices to strengthen their practice.

Earlier this week, Spruson & Ferguson Australia merged with Shelston IP to create the largest IP firm in Australia, employing more than 200 people.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Hirshfeld grants first USPTO director review after Arthrex

Bridging continents

USPTO to host international women in IP webinar