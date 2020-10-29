Clarivate expands in Asia with Chinese merger

Clarivate Analytics is expanding its position in Asia with the acquisition of Chinese patent data provider Beijing IncoPat.

The deal, announced this week, is the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions which have cemented Clarivate’s status as the biggest IP services provider in the world.

“Today, Asia is an important hub for innovation, and we are now well positioned on our mission to be a trusted, indispensable partner to innovators worldwide,” said David Liu, Clarivate’s managing director in the Asia-Pacific region.

IncoPat provides patent data and prior art in both English and Chinese, utilising artificial intelligence-powered search technology.

Its database includes 145 million patents, almost 9 million of which have been fully translated into Chinese.

“Joining Clarivate means we can improve customer services by providing our Chinese customers with access to a much wider range of global and local resources,” said He Jia, CEO of IncoPat.

“It also means we can further broaden our international vision. By using the global footprint from Clarivate, we can better support Chinese enterprises with their international expansion plans,” he added.

In July, Clarivate announced it was combining with CPA Global, creating a new superpower in the IP services sector.

The news followed a $4.2 billion merger between Clarivate and investment firm Churchill Capital. The deal led to the IP analytics provider being listed publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

Clarivate has also purchased smaller, local providers including Belgium-based Darts-ip, and Australian start-up TrademarkVision.

WIPR has previously reported on the trends towards consolidation in the industry, and subsequent fears over the level of competition.

