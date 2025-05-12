Subscribe

Sanjay Kapur

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Potter Clarkson targets Scottish market with new office
Potter Clarkson targets Scottish market with new office
Potter Clarkson relocates London IP team
Battery ban and trade secrets: key takeaways




More leaders

profile
Mark Kramer
Partner   Potter Clarkson  
Diversity
Kevin Rich
Senior Associate   Potter Clarkson  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test