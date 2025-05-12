Subscribe

Joel McDonald

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

'Like Thatchers, only cheaper’: Aldi ruling ‘sounds death knell’ for lookalikes
'Like Thatchers, only cheaper’: Aldi ruling ‘sounds death knell’ for lookalikes
'Like Thatchers, only cheaper’: Aldi ruling ‘sounds death knell’ for lookalikes
Aldi v Thatchers: Will UK appeal finally herd the copycats?








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test