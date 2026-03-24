Comments

“In patent disputes, Kyle is an excellent in-house partner combining strategic clarity with hands-on legal skills. He reviews and guides the work of outside counsel, supplies business context, makes timely decisions, and engages very collaboratively.



“I have been consistently impressed by the dedication and leadership that Kyle brings to his job.



“Often Kyle will seek an analysis that leads to an action plan—defining options with tradeoffs, a prioritised issue roadmap, or a lean briefing plan tied to deadlines. ASU performs $1billion+ of research annually and has been ranked #1 in innovation for 11 consecutive years (as tracked by US News & World Report). Kyle keeps their litigation strategy aligned with commercialisation realities and institutional outcomes by drawing on his private-practice patent experience and a deep understanding of the complex university ecosystem. He gives his input, shares context early, invites candid views, and then makes decisions that the team can execute.



“He is substantively involved as lead in-house attorney on two high-stakes, plaintiff-side patent litigations.



“Kyle Siegal has served on dozens of panels (including AIPLA and AUTM), organised a semiconductor IP/licensing panel, and held major AUTM leadership roles (program chair for the largest annual meeting in AUTM’s 50-year history, current chair of annual meeting planning). He is very worthy of this honour.”