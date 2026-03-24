Kyle Siegal
Key details
- Job title: Executive Director & Chief Patent Counsel
- Organisation:Skysong Innovations (Arizona State University)
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Kyle Siegal serves as executive director and chief patent counsel at Skysong Innovations, supporting Arizona State University (ASU). He joined Skysong in 2017 and leads patent strategy, intellectual property protection, licensing, and spinout activities arising from university research.Siegal oversees more than 4,000 patent matters and manages a team of approximately 20 full-time and 10 part-time professionals which supports over 100 active startup licensees. During his tenure, annual US patents issued have doubled and invention disclosures have increased to more than 330 per year. The team has secured nearly 3,000 disclosures, filed around 2,000 patent applications, obtained more than 1,300 US patents, and completed over 700 licensing agreements.He acts as lead in-house counsel on high-value patent disputes and IP-dependent transactions, drawing on earlier experience in private practice where he advised on patents and related IP rights. He holds degrees from the University of Arizona, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Southern California.
Comments
“In patent disputes, Kyle is an excellent in-house partner combining strategic clarity with hands-on legal skills. He reviews and guides the work of outside counsel, supplies business context, makes timely decisions, and engages very collaboratively.
“I have been consistently impressed by the dedication and leadership that Kyle brings to his job.
“Often Kyle will seek an analysis that leads to an action plan—defining options with tradeoffs, a prioritised issue roadmap, or a lean briefing plan tied to deadlines. ASU performs $1billion+ of research annually and has been ranked #1 in innovation for 11 consecutive years (as tracked by US News & World Report). Kyle keeps their litigation strategy aligned with commercialisation realities and institutional outcomes by drawing on his private-practice patent experience and a deep understanding of the complex university ecosystem. He gives his input, shares context early, invites candid views, and then makes decisions that the team can execute.
“He is substantively involved as lead in-house attorney on two high-stakes, plaintiff-side patent litigations.
“Kyle Siegal has served on dozens of panels (including AIPLA and AUTM), organised a semiconductor IP/licensing panel, and held major AUTM leadership roles (program chair for the largest annual meeting in AUTM’s 50-year history, current chair of annual meeting planning). He is very worthy of this honour.”