Profile

Kyle Siegal serves as executive director and chief patent counsel at Skysong Innovations, supporting Arizona State University (ASU).

He joined Skysong in 2017 and leads patent strategy, intellectual property protection, licensing, and spinout activities arising from university research.

Siegal oversees more than 4,000 patent matters and manages a team of approximately 20 full-time and 10 part-time professionals which supports over 100 active startup licensees.

During his tenure, annual US patents issued have doubled and invention disclosures have increased to more than 330 per year.

The team has secured nearly 3,000 disclosures, filed around 2,000 patent applications, obtained more than 1,300 US patents, and completed over 700 licensing agreements.

He acts as lead in-house counsel on high-value patent disputes and IP-dependent transactions, drawing on earlier experience in private practice where he advised on patents and related IP rights.

He holds degrees from the University of Arizona, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Southern California.