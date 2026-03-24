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XiaoWu (Emil) Zhang

EmilZhang-square

Key details

  • Job title: Head European IPR Department
  • Organisation:Huawei
  • Geography: China
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

XiaoWu (Emil) Zhang is in his 17th year at Huawei, where he is currently working as head of the European IP department. He also heads the 2012 Labs & New Technology IPR Department. Zhang leads the company’s various IP practices including overseas IP disputes resolution, patent and technology licensing, business cooperation, and strategic IP portfolio planning. His focuses include IP, licensing, contract, litigation, ADR, legal management and training.Shenzhen-headquartered Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Comments

“I can say with high confidence that Emil is one of the Top 10 in-house lawyers in all of China.”

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