Profile

Steven Geiszler is US chief intellectual property counsel at Huawei, where he leads a team handling the company’s patent prosecution, litigation, and sales.

Since joining Huawei, Geiszler has managed over 70 matters including FRAND licensing disputes and has appeared as counsel of record in over 150 patent litigation cases.

He was previously an IP litigation associate at Gibson Dunn in Dallas and was an IP litigation partner at Dentons in the same city. Geiszler is an adjunct lecturer in data analytics in litigation management at Baylor University School of Law and a member of the Sedona Conference Working Group 9: Patent Damages & Remedies.

Geiszler is widely recognised by his peers for his management of patent and trade secrets litigation.

Shenzhen-headquartered Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.