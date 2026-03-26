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Sandra Georges

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Key details

  • Job title: Group IP Director
  • Organisation:LVMH
  • Geography: France
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Sandra Georges is group intellectual property director at multinational luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. 

She has former private practice experience at Linklaters and served as IP director at Christian Dior for seven years.

Comments

“Sandra Georges sets the standard for clarity, rigour, and collaboration. She has a rare ability to translate complex, cross‑border trademark issues into clear, business‑ready guidance. She addresses non‑traditional marks—colour, position, 3D, pattern—with equal command of doctrine and market reality. She weighs distinctiveness, functionality, and enforceability with the discipline of an in‑house leader responsible for outcomes rather than abstractions.

“Sandra consistently elevates discussion: refining the agenda, pressure‑testing the questions, and ensuring delivery of practical takeaways for in‑house peers and counsel alike.

“Her contributions are anchored in lived experience across multiple brands and jurisdictions and her collegial style brings groups together quickly and productively.

“Georges sits among the WIPR Global In-House Elite for her thought leadership on non-traditional marks, her consistent record of collaborative excellence, and her tangible impact on global brand protection.”

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Leader Profiles

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Leo Longaueur
Director of Brand Protection   LVMH




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