Subscribe
osugi-shutterstock-com-louis-vuitton-
12 January 2017Copyright

Louis Vuitton requests en banc rehearing in My Other Bag dispute

French luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton has filed an appeal for an en banc rehearing of its trademark and copyright dispute with My Other Bag (MOB).

Louis Vuitton filed its suit against MOB at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on January 5. The appeals court ruled on the case in December.

The suit centres on a decision made at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in January last year.

Louis Vuitton had filed a trademark claim against MOB and argued that a bag that featured the company’s Toile Monogram design, as well other bags, diluted its famous brand.

The French company also argued that MOB’s product infringed its copyright.

In his ruling, District Judge Jesse Furman said that MOB’s tote bags are “just as obviously a joke, and one does not necessarily need to be familiar with the ‘my other car’ trope to get the joke or to get the fact that the totes are meant to be taken in jest”, according to Leagle.com, a provider of US court decisions and opinions.

The court rejected the luxury brand’s complaint that MOB had infringed its intellectual property rights.

Later in January 2016, Louis Vuitton filed an appeal against the ruling and, in December last year, the Second Circuit panel affirmed the district court’s ruling.

Louis Vuitton has requested an en banc rehearing of its dispute with MOB, arguing that the Second Circuit based its finding of a parody “solely on its subjective view that the products of defendant-appellee MOB” were obviously a joke.

The fashion company added that the court “made no mention of the record evidence” that established that “consumers did not perceive MOB’s products as a joke, or even social commentary, but rather as a fashion accessory to complement, or even substitute for, the LV bags they owned or wanted”.

Louis Vuitton said that the panel’s decision conflicted with the court’s prior decisions, which included Starbucks v Wolfe’s Borough Coffee and Harley-Davidson v Grottanelli, and “essentially rewrites and expands the definition of parody in a manner not consistent with existing precedent”.

Second, Louis Vuitton argued that the court’s decision conflicts with US Supreme Court decisions that held that, under trademark law, commercial impression is a fact for the jury, not the court.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
WIPR survey: Readers closely split over Louis Vuitton parody rehearing
23 January 2017   WIPR readers are closely split over whether the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit should agree to rehear a Louis Vuitton parody lawsuit en banc.
Copyright
Second Circuit denies Louis Vuitton parody rehearing
16 February 2017   The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has refused to rehear Louis Vuitton’s trademark and copyright dispute with My Other Bag.
Copyright
Louis Vuitton not liable for My Other Bag legal fees
19 March 2019   Luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton isn’t liable to pay nearly $803,000 in legal bills that My Other Bag (MOB) incurred over the course of the parties’ litigation.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide