Leo Longaueur
Key details
- Job title: Director of Brand Protection
- Organisation:LVMH
- Geography: France
- Practice Areas: Trademarks, Copyright
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Leo Longauer is director of brand protection for one of the world’s largest luxury groups and is the first vice-chair of Marques.
LVMH owns 75 prestigious brands, from Dior and Dom Pérignon to Fendi and Givenchy.
Longauer is responsible for 30 of these—covering perfume and cosmetics, fashion and leather goods, and watches and jewellery.