Profile

Chicago-based Mike Krasniansky is a senior IP engineer at Spotify with extensive experience in invention harvesting, prior art searching, patentability analysis, and the prosecution of patent applications.

Swedish company Spotify is one of the largest providers of music streaming services, with over 750 million monthly active users and 290 million subscribers.

Krasniansky is a registered patent agent who is versed in handling US and international patent matters for clients including major corporations and individual inventors.

His technical capability covers a range of fields including machine learning, generative artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, streaming media, and cloud computing.

He was a senior patent agent at law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff and at HERE Technologies before joining Spotify.