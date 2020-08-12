Subscribe
spotify
12 August 2020CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Amazon, Google, Spotify win challenge to royalty rates hike

In a victory for music streaming providers Amazon, Google, Spotify and Pandora Media, the  US Circuit Court for the District of Columbia has approved a challenge to royalty rates they were ordered to pay by the  US Copyright Royalty Board.

In a  decision handed down on August 7, the court found the board failed to give notice or to sufficiently explain its decision making when it ordered streaming services to pay “significantly higher” rates to the National Music Publishers’ Association and the Nashville Songwriters Association International. The circuit court affirmed the appeal in part, vacating and remanding further proceedings back to the board.

The board introduces new proceedings every five years to set the royalty rates and terms for  copyright protected music. In January, 2016, the board initiated proceedings to determine the royalty rates and terms between January 1 2018, to December 31 2022.

But the streaming providers and rights owners were unable to agree so the board adjudicated the rates and terms. In January 2019, the board issued its final decision, which held that a phasing in of a 15.1% revenue rate and a 26.2% total content cost rate over five years was appropriate.

The streaming services appealed this decision, challenging the board’s rate structure and the specific rates. The copyright owners also appealed, arguing they never officially agreed to the rate structure.

The circuit court dismissed the arguments of the copyright owners but upheld the arguments of the streaming providers, finding that the uncapping of the total content cost across all categories leaves the streaming services providers exposed to potentially large hikes in the mechanical licence royalties they must pay.

It also pointed out that the board not only stripped away the total content cost caps, but also significantly hiked both the revenue rate and the total content cost rates the streaming services would have to pay, increasing the revenue rate by 44% relative to the preexisting rates, from 10.5% for most categories to 15.1%.

In 2011, the board initiated its second mechanical licence ratemaking proceeding known as ‘Phonorecords II’. The streaming services argued that the board failed to reasonably explain its rejection of the Phonorecords II settlement as a benchmark for its 2016 proceedings, which the circuit court upheld. The court also agreed with the streaming services’ objection to the board’s “late-in-the-game” reformulation of how the service revenue for bundled offerings was calculated. The court agreed with the streaming services that the board had failed to explain the legal basis for its rewrite.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK MPs demand music streaming overhaul
15 July 2021   A group of MPs have called for an overhaul of the UK’s rules on music streaming, which they found is delivering “pitiful” returns to artists.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones