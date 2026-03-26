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Jason Link

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Key details

  • Job title: Managing Counsel—Intellectual Property
  • Organisation:Dow Chemical
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Jason Link is a managing counsel at Dow Chemical—a leading multinational materials science company in Midland, Michigan specialising in plastics, industrial intermediates and coatings.

Link practices intellectual property law with a focus on patent preparation and prosecution, and patent strategy and IP issues associated with transactions. 

He has experience in a wide range of technologies including chemicals and chemical processes; mechanical devices; food production; textile products and equipment, packaging; materials science; telecommunications; furniture; and other areas within the mechanical and chemical arts.

Link regularly prepares and prosecutes patent applications in the US and internationally and provides counselling regarding patent strategy and other patent-related issues. He also has substantial experience in patent litigation.

He was previously a partner at law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

Comments

“Jason provides excellent commercial context as well as clear, well-scoped instructions. Jason has a very open and collaborative approach and treats external counsel as an extension of his in-house team.”

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