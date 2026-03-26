Profile

Jason Link is a managing counsel at Dow Chemical—a leading multinational materials science company in Midland, Michigan specialising in plastics, industrial intermediates and coatings.

Link practices intellectual property law with a focus on patent preparation and prosecution, and patent strategy and IP issues associated with transactions.

He has experience in a wide range of technologies including chemicals and chemical processes; mechanical devices; food production; textile products and equipment, packaging; materials science; telecommunications; furniture; and other areas within the mechanical and chemical arts.

Link regularly prepares and prosecutes patent applications in the US and internationally and provides counselling regarding patent strategy and other patent-related issues. He also has substantial experience in patent litigation.

He was previously a partner at law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.