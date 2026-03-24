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Reid Willis

ReidWillis-square

Key details

  • Job title: Expert Counsel
  • Organisation:Dow Chemical
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Reid Willis serves as expert counsel at The Dow Chemical Company where he specialises in chemical patent law. His focus includes patent drafting and prosecution, client counselling, opinion work and due diligence matters—particularly in connection with asset in-licensing opportunities. Willis has worked closely with research and development personnel, business leaders and external counsel to support intellectual property enforcement initiatives. He played a key role in gathering evidence of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation relating to Dow’s opaque polymer technology. He received the company’s Diamond award in recognition of his work.

Comments

“I have worked with Reid for many years and he is always thoughtful, considered and reasonable to work with. He has strong views on issues of patentability but is always happy to work with and be guided by our local advice. He is an excellent person to work with.”

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James Hoppe
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Jason Link
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