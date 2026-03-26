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James Hoppe

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Key details

  • Job title: Patent Attorney
  • Organisation:Dow Chemical
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

James Hoppe has extensive experience in the field of law and chemistry and has served as a patent attorney at The Dow Chemical Company since June 1991. 

Prior to this role, Hoppe worked as a contractor chemist at Monsanto from 1986 to 1988. 

His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Colorado College.

Comments

“Jay provides critical business and commercial context along with clear instructions about the desired outcomes for the business. Jay then trusts outside counsel to find a way through the issues to deliver a work product that can gain the desired outcome.”

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Leader Profiles

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Jason Link
Managing Counsel—Intellectual Property   Dow Chemical
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Reid Willis
Expert Counsel   Dow Chemical




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