Profile

Elisabeth Stewart Bradley is vice president innovation law: trademarks, copyrights and brand Protection at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). She joined BMS in 2011 following eight years as in-house trademark counsel in the consumer products industry.Prior to this Stewart Bradley was in private practice in New York City for several years where she handled both litigation and IP matters for a diverse range of clients. She has been an active International Trademark Association (INTA) volunteer since 2004 and has served on several committees over the years—including the Famous & Well-Known Marks Committee. Stewart Bradley brought her life sciences perspective to her role as INTA president in 2025.