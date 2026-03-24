Request Trial

Elisabeth Stewart Bradley

ElisabethStewartBradley-square

Key details

  • Job title: VP Innovation Law: Head of Trademarks, Copyrights & Brand Protection
  • Organisation:Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks, Copyright
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Elisabeth Stewart Bradley is vice president innovation law: trademarks, copyrights and brand Protection at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). She joined BMS in 2011 following eight years as in-house trademark counsel in the consumer products industry.Prior to this Stewart Bradley was in private practice in New York City for several years where she handled both litigation and IP matters for a diverse range of clients. She has been an active International Trademark Association (INTA) volunteer since 2004 and has served on several committees over the years—including the Famous & Well-Known Marks Committee. Stewart Bradley brought her life sciences perspective to her role as INTA president in 2025.

Comments

“Elisabeth Stewart Bradley has had an impressive career spanning an iconic consumer brand, big pharma, INTA’s past president and WIPR’s 2025 Influential Woman in IP. She is focused on amplifying the voice of in-house counsel.”

Company Latest

INTA announces 2025 president, updates TM guidelines, launches new 'Think Tank'
INTA announces 2025 president, updates TM guidelines, launches new 'Think Tank'
Pearls of Wisdom
INTA elects new president and officers: full list
Bristol-Myers Squibb loses Baraclude patent fight with Teva
Career series: Elisabeth Stewart Bradley, Bristol Myers Squibb


Leader Profiles

profile
Marilyn Kelly
Senior Corporate Counsel (Trademarks & Copyrights)   Bristol-Myers Squibb




More features

EPO filings hit record high as AI and quantum drive renewed growth
King & Spalding adds another Winston & Strawn litigation partner
Nike scores $11m ‘dupe’ win against social media influencer
Mentoring for change: ‘You need someone to challenge self-doubt’