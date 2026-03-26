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Marilyn Kelly

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Key details

  • Job title: Senior Corporate Counsel (Trademarks & Copyrights)
  • Organisation:Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Marilyn Kelly is senior corporate counsel (trademarks & copyrights) at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Kelly has been at BMS for 15 years. She was previously in private practice as an attorney at Fross Zelnick for five years. 

She has been endorsed by industry colleagues for IP and copyright.

Comments

“Marilyn is a great example of a collaborative peer in the pharma industry with an acute critical thinking of industry legal copyright challenges.”

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