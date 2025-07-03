Subscribe

Murgitroyd

Murgitroyd

165-169 Scotland Street, 

Glasgow, 

G5 8PL

Telephone Number: 0141 307 8400

Email Address: mail@murgitroyd.com

Website: www.murgitroyd.com


Profile:

For 50 years, we have established ourselves as a leading global strategic IP firm, trusted by innovators and businesses to protect and maximise the value of their intellectual property. While rooted in a strong history, we are forward-looking, building lasting relationships and offering unrivalled expertise. Our team of UK and European patent, trade mark, and design attorneys combines deep legal knowledge, technical excellence, and commercial insight to drive growth and success. Operating globally, our specialists possess extensive understanding of local laws and practices, enabling us to deliver tailored advice that empowers businesses to expand into new markets with confidence.


Areas of specialization: 

  • Automotive, 
  • Engineering & Energy; 
  • Chemistry & Materials; 
  • Technology, Media & Telecoms; 
  • Services & retail; 
  • Life Science & Healthcare


Association memberships:

  • INTA, 
  • AIPPI, 
  • CITMA, 
  • CIPA, 
  • EPI, 
  • Marques


Jurisdictions

  • United Kingdom, 
  • Ireland, 
  • Germany, 
  • France, 
  • Netherlands, 
  • Italy, 
  • Europe, 
  • Finland, 
  • Sweden, 
  • Switzerland, 
  • Norway


Leader Profiles

Anne Bashir
Director, Trade Marks  
Catherine Bonner
Director - Patents  
Eleanor Coates
Director, Trade Marks  
Wendy Crosby
Director | Patents | Head of Designs Team  
Karen Fraser
Director- Patents  
Laura Fè
Director, Patents  
Thomas Gibb
Chief Compliance Officer  
Joanne Lecky
Managing Director – Trademarks  
Beth Marshall
Director – Patents   Beth Marshall is a director, patents at Murgitroyd.
Barry Moore
Director – Patents | Regional Head – Ireland  
Russell Thom
Managing Director  
Steve Waine
Director – Trademarks  
Guido Zerbi
Director | Regional Head  


