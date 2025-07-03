Murgitroyd

165-169 Scotland Street,

Glasgow,

G5 8PL

Telephone Number: 0141 307 8400

Email Address: mail@murgitroyd.com

Website: www.murgitroyd.com





Profile:

For 50 years, we have established ourselves as a leading global strategic IP firm, trusted by innovators and businesses to protect and maximise the value of their intellectual property. While rooted in a strong history, we are forward-looking, building lasting relationships and offering unrivalled expertise. Our team of UK and European patent, trade mark, and design attorneys combines deep legal knowledge, technical excellence, and commercial insight to drive growth and success. Operating globally, our specialists possess extensive understanding of local laws and practices, enabling us to deliver tailored advice that empowers businesses to expand into new markets with confidence.





Areas of specialization:

Automotive,

Engineering & Energy;

Chemistry & Materials;

Technology, Media & Telecoms;

Services & retail;

Life Science & Healthcare





Association memberships:

INTA,

AIPPI,

CITMA,

CIPA,

EPI,

Marques





Jurisdictions

United Kingdom,

Ireland,

Germany,

France,

Netherlands,

Italy,

Europe,

Finland,

Sweden,

Switzerland,

Norway



