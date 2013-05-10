Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100
WIPR Leaders
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Directory
Edwin Coe LLP
Edwin Coe LLP
United Kingdom
www.edwincoe.com
Company latest
Trademarks
Brexit focus UK: The tangled web of trademarks
25 November 2016
More features
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
NatWest lends £700k to software company in first IP-backed loan
Women in IP: Progress is underway but ‘the STEM gap is alive and well’
Marks & Clerk set for trial in ‘secret commissions’ case after appeal rejected
Ericsson loses bid to move FRAND case from UK