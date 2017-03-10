Subscribe
karihoglund-istockphoto-com-camera-
10 March 2017Copyright

Photographers appeal against NFL copyright decision

Seven sports photographers have appealed against a decision that saw a judge toss copyright claims brought by the group against the National Football League (NFL) and the Associated Press.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024
Trademarks
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
27 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the ‘Goliath’
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘Every CMS filing is painful’: Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024

More articles

Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
‘A stunning warning for corporates’: How the Spaniels effect cost MGA $71m
US court dismisses Kerrygold Irish butter claims
Insurance startup says AIG ‘throwing weight around’ with secrets lawsuit
K&L Gates adds ex-Corr Cronin litigator in Seattle
‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress
Snap wins early trademark approval for ‘Spectacles’ smartglasses
Design rights: Disclaimers and what corp lawyers want from externals