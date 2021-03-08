Subscribe
shutterstock_544602286_jon_bilous
8 March 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Court rules Harvard, not descendants, owns slave photos

Harvard University is the rightful owner of photos of enslaved individuals, a US court has ruled in a lawsuit that accused the institution of illegally and “shamelessly” profiting from the images.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Forbes targeted in Harvard photo copyright claim
14 March 2017   US business magazine Forbes illegally used a photo of a Harvard University lecturer, according to a copyright claim filed yesterday
Patents
Harvard sues Micron for patent infringement
14 July 2016   Harvard University has revealed it has sued semiconductor company Micron Technology, alleging that its chip manufacturing process infringes technology discovered by the university.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton