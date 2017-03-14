Subscribe
Forbes targeted in Harvard photo copyright claim

US business magazine  Forbesillegally used a photo of a Harvard University lecturer, according to a copyright claim filed yesterday.

Trademarks
IPOS sides with Harvard University in TM dispute with alumni club
21 October 2019   Alumni club Harvard Club of Singapore has been unsuccessful in its bid to stop Harvard University from registering two trademarks in Singapore.
Copyright
Court rules Harvard, not descendants, owns slave photos
8 March 2021   Harvard University is the rightful owner of photos of enslaved individuals, a US court has ruled in a lawsuit that accused the institution of illegally and “shamelessly” profiting from the images.


