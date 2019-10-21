Subscribe
shutterstock_544602286_jon_bilous
21 October 2019TrademarksSarah Morgan

IPOS sides with Harvard University in TM dispute with alumni club

Alumni club Harvard Club of Singapore has been unsuccessful in its bid to stop Harvard University from registering two trademarks in Singapore.

In a decision published on Thursday, October 17, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) rejected the alumni club’s arguments that the university could not register two trademarks, ‘Harvard Club of Singapore’ and ‘Harvard University Club of Singapore’.

The club had based its opposition on the grounds that both marks were applied for in bad faith and that the club’s goodwill attached to Harvard Club of Singapore would be damaged if either mark was allowed to proceed to registration.

In making its decision, the IPOS examined the relationship between both parties and found that a licensor-licensee relationship existed between them.

The Harvard Club of Singapore was previously recognised by the university as the official Harvard club in Singapore. However, in 2015, the university terminated its relationship with the club and revoked its status as a recognised Harvard alumni club.

The IPOS said that because the Harvard Club of Singapore was previously recognised as an official club of the university, Harvard University was the ‘licensor’ and the default owner of the goodwill attached to the alumni club’s name. It said that it was well within the university’s right to file for registration of the trademarks.

Additionally, the IPOS found the club had previously acted in a manner consistent with that of a licensee when it sought the university’s help in enforcing the ‘Harvard’ trademarks against an unauthorised alumni body.

The office said this was “powerful evidence” that the club “did not regard itself as an independent rights holder in respect of ‘Harvard’ or ‘Harvard Club of Singapore’”.

The IPOS ordered the club to pay the university costs of $9,000 (US$6,600).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

USPTO issues patent eligibility update

Nestlé targets Peru Foods over grey market panetón cake

Influential Women in IP: what is success?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Forbes targeted in Harvard photo copyright claim
14 March 2017   US business magazine Forbes illegally used a photo of a Harvard University lecturer, according to a copyright claim filed yesterday


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis