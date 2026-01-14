Request Trial
14 January 2026Rankings Research

Welcome to WIPR USA Trade Secrets 2025, a ranking defined by a legal landscape of “nuclear” verdicts, judicial reversals, and the explosive intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and proprietary data.

The year’s most consequential development was the Seventh Circuit’s confirmation in Motorola Solutions v. Hytera that the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) applies extraterritorially if an “act in furtherance” occurs domestically. Steptoe, led by Boyd Cloern and Leah Quadrino, managed this sprawling global conflict for Hytera, navigating contempt proceedings and securing significant judgment reductions. 

Facing them were Kirkland & Ellis, whose aggressive enforcement strategies continue to shape the market,. AI has opened a new front in litigation. As xAI challenges California’s AI transparency law (AB 2013) on constitutional grounds, firms like Weil, Gotshal & Manges are at the forefront, with Gabe Gross representing defendants in novel “prompt injection” disputes such as OpenEvidence v. Veracity-Health. Damages awards remain volatile. 

While Weil’s Jeff Homrig managed the defense in the massive $604.9 million Propel Fuels v. Phillips 66 verdict,, courts are scrutinizing these figures closely. WilmerHale’s Joshua Lerner secured the record-breaking $452 million verdict for Insulet (later reduced) and continues to lead in the high-profile Masimo v. Apple litigation. 

Finally, following the set-aside of the FTC’s non-compete ban—challenged by amicus briefs led by Epstein Becker Green’s Erik Weibust—practitioners like ArentFox Schiff’s Linda Jackson and Matthew Prewitt are successfully navigating the complex, state-level reality of employee raiding and mobility disputes. This dynamic environment demands the sophisticated counsel highlighted in this year’s rankings.

Firms

Individuals

Hall of Fame

Victoria Cundiff

James Pooley



Outstanding

Jones Day
Latham & Watkins
Paul Hastings

Randy Kay, Jones Day

Doug Lumish, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Jeff Pade, Paul Hastings

Michael De Vries, Kirkland & Ellis


Highly Recommended

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Goodwin Procter
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
O’Melveny & Myers
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
Steptoe
Weil, Gotshal and Manges
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

David Almeling, O’Melveny & Myers

Adam Alper, Kirkland & Ellis

Andrew Bramhall, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Amy Candido, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Neel Chatterjee, King & Spalding

Boyd Cloern, Steptoe

Daralyn Durie, Morrison & Foerster

Charles (Tait) Graves, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Seth Gerber, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Mark Klapow, Crowell & Moring

Sharre Lotfollahi, Kirkland & Ellis

Joseph Raffetto, Hogan Lovells

Anthony Sammi, Latham & Watkins

Bijal V. Vakil, Skadden Arps Meagher Slate & Flom

Michael Wexler, Seyfarth Shaw

Daniel Zaheer, Kobre & Kim


Recommended

Bailey Cavalieri
Baker McKenzie
Berman Fink Van Horn
Crowell & Moring
Dentons
Greenberg Traurig
Morrison & Foerster
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Ropes & Gray
Seyfarth Shaw
Sidley Austin
White & Case

Russell Beck, Beck Reed Riden

Yar Chaikovsky, White & Case

Joshua Dalton, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

David Elkins, Squire Patton Boggs

Barbara Fiacco, Foley Hoag

Benjamin Fink, Berman Fink Van Horn

James Gale, Cozen O’Connor

Nicole Galli, ND Galli Law 

Adam Gershenson, Weil Gotshal & Manges

John Gray, Perkins Coie

Jordan Grotzinger, Greenberg Traurig

Randall Kahnke, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

David Kelley, O’Melveny & Myers

Joshua Lerner, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Lauren Linderman, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Carolyn Hoecker Luedtke, Munger, Tolles & Olson

Marcus Mintz, Seyfarth Shaw

Mindy Morton, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

Michael Ng, Kobre & Kim

Dean Pelletier, Pelletier Law Firm

David Singer, Jenner & Block

Joshua Simmons, Kirkland & Ellis

Michael Songer, White & Case

Darin Snyder, O’Melveny & Myers

Peter Steinmeyer, Epstein Becker Green

Kathi Vidal, Winston & Strawn

Erik Weibust, Epstein Becker Green

Michael Weil, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Dylan Wiseman, Buchalter

Patricia Young, Latham & Watkins


Notable

Benesch
Buchalter
Cooley
Covington & Burling
Cozen O’Connor
DLA Piper
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Foley Hoag
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Klarquist Sparkman
Littler Mendelson
Munger, Tolles & Olson
ND Galli Law
Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Williams & Connolly
Dina Hayes, Arnold & Porter
Maria Kreiter, Godfrey Kahn

Anthony Ashley, Vedder Price

Benjamin Herbert, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

Scott Humphrey, Benesch

Greg Bombard, Greenberg Traurig

Scott Davis, Klarquist Sparkman

Stephen Fishbein, A&O Shearman

Jason Jardine, Knobbe Martens

Chris LaVigne, A&O Shearman

Andrew LeGolvan, White & Case

Ron Lemieux, Squire Patton Boggs

William O’Neil, Winston & Strawn

Leah Quadrino, Steptoe

Ian Ross, Sidley Austin



