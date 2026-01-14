Welcome to WIPR USA Trade Secrets 2025, a ranking defined by a legal landscape of “nuclear” verdicts, judicial reversals, and the explosive intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and proprietary data.

The year’s most consequential development was the Seventh Circuit’s confirmation in Motorola Solutions v. Hytera that the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) applies extraterritorially if an “act in furtherance” occurs domestically. Steptoe, led by Boyd Cloern and Leah Quadrino, managed this sprawling global conflict for Hytera, navigating contempt proceedings and securing significant judgment reductions.

Facing them were Kirkland & Ellis, whose aggressive enforcement strategies continue to shape the market,. AI has opened a new front in litigation. As xAI challenges California’s AI transparency law (AB 2013) on constitutional grounds, firms like Weil, Gotshal & Manges are at the forefront, with Gabe Gross representing defendants in novel “prompt injection” disputes such as OpenEvidence v. Veracity-Health. Damages awards remain volatile.

While Weil’s Jeff Homrig managed the defense in the massive $604.9 million Propel Fuels v. Phillips 66 verdict,, courts are scrutinizing these figures closely. WilmerHale’s Joshua Lerner secured the record-breaking $452 million verdict for Insulet (later reduced) and continues to lead in the high-profile Masimo v. Apple litigation.

Finally, following the set-aside of the FTC’s non-compete ban—challenged by amicus briefs led by Epstein Becker Green’s Erik Weibust—practitioners like ArentFox Schiff’s Linda Jackson and Matthew Prewitt are successfully navigating the complex, state-level reality of employee raiding and mobility disputes. This dynamic environment demands the sophisticated counsel highlighted in this year’s rankings.