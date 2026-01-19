Request Trial

Anthony Ashley, Vedder Price

Overview:

Based in Chicago, Anthony Ashley has been serving clients for over 30 years with a global, complex commercial litigation and employment law practice. Ashley’s practice includes counseling and litigating in geographically diverse U.S. federal and state courts, international courts and tribunals, and arbitration fora. In the past 15 years as outside general counsel to

multiple organizations ranging in size and industry.

Described by a peer as “a good guy, who is very practical and boardroom ready” who is “collegial and will not unnecessarily throw sand in the gears”. Ashley is recommended as a lawyer to choose if conflicted on representing an executive in a transactional trade secrets matter.





Patents
AI is transforming top 100 innovators, shows index
22 January 2026   Japan is the leader in global innovation, while Samsung retains the company crown, according to a report which reveals a marked shift "from scale to precision" that is fuelled by AI.
Careers
Cadwalader global head among trio moving to Orrick
22 January 2026   Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe adds senior litigators with experience in patent, trade secret, copyright, trademark, and commercial disputes across life sciences and technology.
Trade secrets
Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
21 January 2026   New rankings spotlight the firms and lawyers that are most successfully navigating the volatile world of trade secrets, from 'prompt injections' to billion-dollar retrials.

