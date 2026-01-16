Leigh Ann Buziak, Blank Rome

Overview:

Leigh Ann Buziak is a Labor & Employment partner in the Philadelphia office of Blank Rime. Buziak represents clients in handling difficult employment and intellectual property issues. Her practice includes litigating on non-compete agreements, pursuing departing employees and defending companies on accusations of misappropriation of trade secrets.

Says a leading peer: “I see a lot of lawyers on the other side and I was impressed with her knowledge and understanding compared to most general IP litigators.”