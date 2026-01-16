Leigh Ann Buziak, Blank Rome
Overview:
Leigh Ann Buziak is a Labor & Employment partner in the Philadelphia office of Blank Rime. Buziak represents clients in handling difficult employment and intellectual property issues. Her practice includes litigating on non-compete agreements, pursuing departing employees and defending companies on accusations of misappropriation of trade secrets.
Says a leading peer: “I see a lot of lawyers on the other side and I was impressed with her knowledge and understanding compared to most general IP litigators.”
Editor's picks
Editor's picks
Careers
16 January 2026 A high-profile departure from the USPTO sees a senior appellate expert move into private practice as demand increases in the firm's life sciences IP practice.
In-House
16 January 2026 A survey by Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that trademark disputes and third-party litigation funding risks are on the minds of US corporate counsel.
In-House
16 January 2026 An annual, first-of-its-kind project aims to highlight the world’s leading in-house intellectual property counsel—and we need your help.
Careers
16 January 2026 A high-profile departure from the USPTO sees a senior appellate expert move into private practice as demand increases in the firm's life sciences IP practice.
In-House
16 January 2026 A survey by Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that trademark disputes and third-party litigation funding risks are on the minds of US corporate counsel.
In-House
16 January 2026 An annual, first-of-its-kind project aims to highlight the world’s leading in-house intellectual property counsel—and we need your help.