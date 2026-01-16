Steven Pearlman, Proskauer Rose
Overview:
Steven Pearlman in Chicago, a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department of Proskauer Rose, is head of the Restrictive Covenants, Trade Secrets & Unfair Competition Group and Co-Head of the Whistleblowing & Retaliation Group. Pearlman’s national practice focuses on defending companies in federal and state courts and arbitration against employment claims including the theft of trade secrets.
Says a peer: “He's the top guy at Proskauer and he really does litigate and try these cases. He's a very good lawyer, a very talented guy.”
