Request Trial

Steven Pearlman, Proskauer Rose

Overview:

Steven Pearlman in Chicago, a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department of Proskauer Rose, is head of the Restrictive Covenants, Trade Secrets & Unfair Competition Group and Co-Head of the Whistleblowing & Retaliation Group. Pearlman’s national practice focuses on defending companies in federal and state courts and arbitration against employment claims including the theft of trade secrets.

Says a peer: “He's the top guy at Proskauer and he really does litigate and try these cases. He's a very good lawyer, a very talented guy.”



More articles

Giving Talent Room to Grow
Proskauer adds Biotech specialist in New York


Editor's picks

US in-house counsel brace for funder-fuelled litigation in 2026
In-House
US in-house counsel brace for funder-fuelled litigation in 2026
16 January 2026

Editor's picks

In-House
US in-house counsel brace for funder-fuelled litigation in 2026
16 January 2026
Patents
What IPR and PGR institutions mean under USPTO director Squires
12 January 2026
Copyright
Top Gun: Maverick suit nosedives on copyright and contract claims
5 January 2026
Patents
PTAB year in review: A shifting landscape and outlook for 2026
2 January 2026
Patents
UPC: A review of 2025 and what to expect in 2026
30 December 2025
In-House
Three in-house counsel perspectives on 2025–2026: Part 2
24 December 2025

More on this story

Careers
Senior USPTO solicitor steps into private practice
16 January 2026   A high-profile departure from the USPTO sees a senior appellate expert move into private practice as demand increases in the firm's life sciences IP practice.
In-House
US in-house counsel brace for funder-fuelled litigation in 2026
16 January 2026   A survey by Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that trademark disputes and third-party litigation funding risks are on the minds of US corporate counsel.
In-House
Final call: Who are the world’s best in-house counsel?
16 January 2026   An annual, first-of-its-kind project aims to highlight the world’s leading in-house intellectual property counsel—and we need your help.

More on this story

Careers
Senior USPTO solicitor steps into private practice
16 January 2026   A high-profile departure from the USPTO sees a senior appellate expert move into private practice as demand increases in the firm's life sciences IP practice.
In-House
US in-house counsel brace for funder-fuelled litigation in 2026
16 January 2026   A survey by Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that trademark disputes and third-party litigation funding risks are on the minds of US corporate counsel.
In-House
Final call: Who are the world’s best in-house counsel?
16 January 2026   An annual, first-of-its-kind project aims to highlight the world’s leading in-house intellectual property counsel—and we need your help.