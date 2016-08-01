WIPR survey: Readers say more brands may abandon online retailers

WIPR readers have predicted that more brands will remove their products from online marketplaces, following sandal maker Birkenstock’s decision to take its range down from Amazon.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that Birkenstock would stop supplying its products to Amazon after experiencing repeated counterfeiting problems.

The Germany-based company also said it would no longer allow third-party merchants to sell on the site.

After asking our readers whether more brands would follow suit and remove their products from websites, 87% of respondents agreed.

One reader said: “This approach is in my opinion the only way to oblige the online store to really show a commitment to respect IP rights and to adopt concrete measures to manage the infringement cases.”

Another added that the fight against counterfeit goods must take place on “many fronts” and that sites such as Amazon (or eBay) must cooperate as well.

“At some point, brands need to put commercial pressure on online retailers to take more active roles in policing against counterfeits of major brands. Placing the sole responsibility for policing on brand owners is onerous and renders online retailers counterfeit enablers,” said another reader.

For this week ’ s survey we ask: "Last week WIPR reported that Peru announced that criminal courts in Lima and Callao specialising in intellectual property will come into force in August. Do you think specialist IP courts help to improve a country’s enforcement of IP rights?"