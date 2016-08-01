Subscribe
360b-shutterstock-com-51
1 August 2016Trademarks

WIPR survey: Readers say more brands may abandon online retailers

WIPR readers have predicted that more brands will remove their products from online marketplaces, following sandal maker Birkenstock’s decision to take its range down from Amazon.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that Birkenstock would stop supplying its products to Amazon after experiencing repeated counterfeiting problems.

The Germany-based company also said it would no longer allow third-party merchants to sell on the site.

After asking our readers whether more brands would follow suit and remove their products from websites, 87% of respondents agreed.

One reader said: “This approach is in my opinion the only way to oblige the online store to really show a commitment to respect IP rights and to adopt concrete measures to manage the infringement cases.”

Another added that the fight against counterfeit goods must take place on “many fronts” and that sites such as Amazon (or eBay) must cooperate as well.

“At some point, brands need to put commercial pressure on online retailers to take more active roles in policing against counterfeits of major brands. Placing the sole responsibility for policing on brand owners is onerous and renders online retailers counterfeit enablers,” said another reader.

For this  week s survey we ask: "Last week  WIPR reported that Peru announced that criminal courts in Lima and Callao specialising in intellectual property will come into force in August.  Do you think specialist  IP courts help to improve a country’s enforcement of IP rights?"

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Birkenstock to remove products from Amazon
21 July 2016   Sandal maker Birkenstock will stop supplying its products to Amazon after experiencing repetitive counterfeiting problems.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright