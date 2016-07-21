Birkenstock to remove products from Amazon

Sandal maker Birkenstock will stop supplying its products to Amazon after experiencing repetitive counterfeiting problems .

The Germany-based company will also no longer allow third-party merchants to sell on the site.

According to CNBC, which obtained a leaked internal memo, David Kahan, the company’s chief executive, wrote: “The Amazon marketplace, which operates as an 'open market,' creates an environment where we experience unacceptable business practices which we believe jeopardise our brand.”

In the memo he added that Amazon has “a constant stream of unidentifiable unauthorised sellers who show a blatant disregard for our pricing policies” and that policing it has proven impossible.

A spokesperson from Amazon told WIPR: “Amazon does not allow the sale of inauthentic items on its marketplace and occurrences of inauthentic products are rare. Every customer who orders on Amazon is covered by our A-Z guarantee and if they do receive inauthentic goods, we will refund or replace that item.”